Bellingham, WA

Schedule set for Point Roberts ferry

 15 days ago

Starting June 3, it’s twice per day on Mondays and Thursdays.   BELLINGHAM — The ferry service to Point Robert is being adjusted to two days per week.   Beginning June 3, passenger-only ferry service will be offered by the Port of Bellingham free of charge on Mondays and Thursdays between the Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Harris Avenue and the Point Roberts Marina.

