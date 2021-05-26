Schedule set for Point Roberts ferry

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Absolutely spectacular home designed by famed Vancouver Architect, Maurice Pez. Gorgeous views of the ocean, islands and mountains. There is quality craftsmanship throughout the home. Extra large kitchen with/island. Sunken great room has a wet bar, living room has vaulted ceiling, family room has 2nd fireplace. Two bedrooms upstairs, both have full baths. Gorgeous master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Deck off of master with incredible views. Studio room off of upper deck for office/gym. Crabbing, boating, camp fires, beach combing and whale watching ..all outside your door. Same owners for over 30 years! Easy walk to Lighthouse Park, the Marina, the Airstrip, and Cafe's! 5 minutes to the golf course! An easy 30 min.commute to YVR and 1 hr to Bellingham! At the beach, life is different! Be part of the lifestyle of quiet, safe, beautiful and unique Point Roberts! This cabin has a lot of potential and is move in ready. New and Large South facing deck to take advantage of the sun plus decks on the west and north side if you are looking for some shade. Property comes complete with fire pit for marshmallow and wiener roasts and enjoying those summer evenings, 4 varieties of fruit trees and multiple prolific rose bushes. Roof was redone 5 years ago, new heat pump with A/C and insulation in crawl space installed in 2020. Oh, did I mention the original Douglas Fir Wood Flooring, open beam cedar ceilings and airtight wood stove. This kind of space at this price is a rarity these days. Definitely a value property. Check it out soon. I don't think it is going to last long.