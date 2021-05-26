Cancel
Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.

