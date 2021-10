BLACK HAWK, S.D. — Residents of Hideaway Hills remain in limbo regarding the homes in the vicinity of the abandoned gypsum mine. The mine first came into the public eye around April of 2020, when sinkholes opened in the area to reveal it. More information became available in September, when the Montana Tech study made it known the mine was larger than originally believed.

BLACK HAWK, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO