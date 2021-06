Lake Julia is a slow starter. With the water temperature in the 50s, I don’t expect much action on opening day. Of course, I am not the best fisherman in the world so don’t base your fortune on what I say. I will be trying for anything that bites including bullheads. Yes, I will be that desperate. I just know that I will be needing some alternative things to do if there isn’t too much or any action on the water. You might be in the same boat with me.