Early Look at the Air Jordan 36

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Jordan Brand always expands upon its performance basketball lineage with a brand new silhouette, and now that the Air Jordan 35 has entered into the latter half of its lifecycle, the sportswear label is now preparing to unveil its newest model. The Air Jordan 36 is expected to release later this year, and prior to officially announcing the shoe, the Jumpman family allowed Celtics‘ All-Star Jayson Tatum to debut the kicks in-game for Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jayson Tatum
