Pella, IA

Several Spring Tulip City Postseason Athletes in Action This Week, Next

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 4 Pella boys soccer team is at home this evening in the 2A Substate Final against No. 9 Fort Madison. The Dutch are seeking the school’s 6th appearance in the final eight, and first since winning the championship in 2018. Tickets can be purchased here for the 6:30 p.m. start at Pella High School.

www.kniakrls.com
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Central Track & Field Wraps Up League Championships

Another individual champion was crowned and four more all-conference accolades were awarded to the Central College men’s track and field team at the American Rivers Conference Championships Saturday. The Dutch finished fourth in the team standings with 133 points. Wartburg College had a winning total of 247 points. Brock Lewis...
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central baseball team celebrates special Senior Day

PELLA — In between games of its Sunday doubleheader against Simpson College, the Central College baseball team recognized the 13 seniors on the roster and gave student coach Jake Wegner (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) the first at-bat of his career to lead off the second game. Simpson (17-21, 14-18...
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central's Burnett named to softball all-region team

PELLA—Central College freshman Franie Burnett (Ankeny, Centennial HS) was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Division III All-Midwest Region softball team. Burnett, a right fielder, was a second-team selection. Batting a team-high .393, Burnett was Central’s clean-up hitter in her rookie season with four doubles, two triples, two homers...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Soccer Falls to Lewis Central in Top 15 Showdown

The No. 12 in 2A Pella soccer team hung tough, but the Lady Dutch ultimately fell to No. 2 in 2A Lewis Central Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 1-0 in the 11th minute, Pella countered in the 23rd minute, with a play set up across the length of the field on a kick from Hailey Van Houweling, which came down to Camille Dixson 40 yards downfield, and the senior set up a racing Roselande Vanderhoff, who finished the score just inside the right post. Lewis Central would score just over halfway into the second period, with a header off of a corner kick. The Pella girls soccer team falls to 8-5 and heads to Eagle Lane Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a varsity match in the Tulip City Showdown.
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Young Lady Dutch hoping to grow under new coach

PELLA — The Lady Dutch will be under the guidance of first year head coach Katie Gravert after she takes over a Pella squad that struggled with a 3-16 record in 2020. Some good news for Pella is they return a lot of experience as they will only miss two starters from last year’s squad.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

PCM Sports Update 5-16-21

PCM’s girls golf squad begins regional playoff action as they travel to the Lake Panorama National Golf Course Monday. The Mustangs will compete with the host, ACGC, Des Moines Christian, Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Van Meter, and Woodward-Granger. PCM is coming off finishing fourth in their final meet of the regular season at Colfax-Mingo. The Mustangs were led by Tori Peterson, who shot a 66 in the meet.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Newton, IANewton Daily News

Addy Terpstra, Shannon leads Newton girls at 3A state qualifier

PELLA — Alyssa Shannon handled everything that was thrown at her during a Class 3A state qualifying meet on Thursday night. From rallying her team in the 4x800 relay to getting boxed in and almost tripped in the 800-meter run, the Newton junior was up to the task. Shannon claimed...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Sports Update 5-15-21

Pleasantville Boys Golf Finishes Fourth in Sectional at Davis County. Pleasantville’s boys golf squad finished fourth in their sectional playoff at Davis County as they finished with a score of 383. The Trojans finished behind PCM, Pella Christian, and Van Buren County in the meet. Carter Ollom and Larry Remster...
Knoxville, IAkciiradio.com

McCain Moves On to Districts; Hawks Seventh in Sectionals

The Mid-Prairie boys golf team started the postseason tournament trail Friday in Knoxville at Pine Knolls for a class 3A sectional tournament. While the team as a whole saw their season come to an end, they will be represented in the district meet next week. The Hawks shot a season low team round of 361, finishing in seventh place. Knoxville won the sectional on their home course with a 310. The Hawks were led by senior Dominic McCain who used a big back nine to keep his season alive. After shooting 43 on the front, he rebounded with a 36 on the back for a total round of 79 to qualify in the final individual spot for the district tournament. Other scores for the Hawks included Drew Schlabaugh 92, Warren Scarff 93, Ben Mattes 97, Aiden Bush 101 and Ian Schmidt 103. McCain will tee it up in the district tournament on Thursday in Oskaloosa to play for a bid to the state tournament.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Sports Rundown – 5-15-2021

It was a banner day at Pine Knolls in Knoxville for the Panther Golf Squads on Friday. The boys cruised to a sectional title winning with a team total of 310, their lowest 18-hole score of the season besting runner-up Grinnell by 22 shots. Evan Smith was spectacular shooting a -3 67 to earn medalist honors. Beau Leisure the other Knoxville player in the top five with a 75. Knoxville will advance to the class 3A District meet on Thursday at Edmundson in Oskaloosa. Following the boys, the girls went out and shot a 199 to win by 15 shots over runner-up Pleasantville, who carded a 214, while Pella was fourth with a 224. Knoxville’s Amy Sullivan was overall medalist with a 43 while Nikolle Kussatz came in with a 46 to finish in the top five overall. Pleasantville was led by Kristen Roe with a 44, Breanna Benge was the other Trojan under 50 with a 49. Pella was led by Regan Van Wyk’s 50. Knoxville’s next meet is May 24th at the class 3A Regional in Oskaloosa, Pella will finish the regular season Thursday at Fairfield, and Pleasantville will host a class 1A regional on Monday.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Busy Friday For Panther Sports

Pine Knolls will be a busy place with both boys and girls golf meets being held. The boys will go first with the class 3A sectional as Knoxville will be joined by Albia, Centerville, Grinnell, Mid-Prairie, Oskaloosa, South Tama, and Williamsburg. Knoxville is the highest ranked team playing at Pine Knolls as the Panthers come in at #9 in the latest Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association rankings with Knoxville’s Evan Smith coming in at #7 in class 3A individually. After the boys get done, the Knoxville Girls will hold a quad with Pella, Carlisle, and Pleasantville set to start at 4:00pm.. The Panthers are coming off winning the South Central Conference meet the last time they were on the links. Meanwhile, the Red Rock Rivalry will be played out at Ken Locke Stadium on the pitch as Pella visits Knoxville in boys soccer. Pella comes in as the 4th ranked team in class 2A according to the latest rankings from the Iowa High School Soccer Association poll. Girls tennis will also be in action in Pella as the Panthers will take on Davis County in the opening round of the class 1A team regionals. The meet was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to today to avoid predicted rain on Saturday.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Teams Dominate Districts; Panthers Boys Find Three Automatic Bids

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.