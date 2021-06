SAN ANGELO, TX — As San Angelo emerges from the pandemic shutdown with its economy on fire, the Band-Aid was ripped off the housing shortage identified over two years ago. “We can’t bring in new jobs or new industries unless we have a place to house the workers,” said San Angelo Home Builders Association Director Kristen Oliver. The cost of lumber has skyrocketed, increasing the price per square foot for new home construction towards $200 per square foot. San Angelo home builder David Currie said the cost per square foot has risen from around $140 per foot to $175-185 per foot over the past few months.