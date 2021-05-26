Cancel
Premier League

Fernandinho Demands "200%" From Man City Teammates During Chelsea Champions League Final

By Nathan Allen
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1Y5O_0aC3fX4l00

The Brazilian midfielder, who has spent the season as Manchester City captain following the recent departures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva, told the club's official website that he feels the team are at a level "which is perhaps one of the highest this team has ever managed to reach".

"There was still that stigma of the fact that the team had never made it to the final before, that we were an inexperienced team in this competition."

"But I think this season our team has managed to reach a high standard, both on a technical level and in terms of experience, and several other factors as well."

Fernandinho is expected to lead the Manchester City team out on Saturday night after collecting two assists in Sergio Agüero's final Etihad appearance last Sunday and, should his team prevail, the honour of lifting the Champions League trophy will fall to him.

"It’s a really happy moment, a huge honour, and there’s no doubt that it makes you even more motivated."

We’ve always got to give 100%, 100% of the time, and I think in a game like this anything less than 200% won’t be enough to win it.”

The Champions League final will be Fernandinho's 349th appearance as a Manchester City player, in which time he has scored 24 goals.

Those include the crucial opener in another cup final, the 2016 Capital One Cup victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

The ex-Shakhtar Donetsk star went on to praise some of the comebacks that his teammates have pulled off over the course of the Champions League season, which began with the opening match against Porto.

It was a really tough game, really challenging... but our team figured out a way around this, by playing good football, showing maturity, getting out of a situation that wasn’t in our favour. I think it ended up creating a path on which we knew that: ‘Hold on, if we carry on this way we’re in with a chance’."

"We went into the half-time break losing 1-0 (against Borussia Dortmund), and at that point there’s no doubt things were rushing through our minds".

Another quote from the interview shed some light on a moment many fans picked up on in the clash with PSG at the Etihad, when Fernandinho appeared to remind Oleksandr Zinchenko to control his emotions, after the Ukrainian international got in a heated exchange with an opponent.

"It’s a matter of reading the game and understanding what’s going on in that moment. There’s no doubt that as I’m a captain and the most senior of the club’s players, this is the point when you need to step up and try to organise things for the good of the team."

Sometimes it’s easy for a person to lose their head when under a lot of stress or pressure, so I tried to stop players from falling into this trap so to not harm the team’s performance."

Playing in a game at this level with a player like this makes a big difference.”

