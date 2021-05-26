Google, HCA Developing Healthcare Algorithm Using Patient Records

The mounting concern for optimizing healthcare costs among myriad healthcare providers and payers is a key factor boosting the demand for predictive analytics in the healthcare sector. The ever-growing need for boosting patient outcomes and improving the quality of care is a seminal trend boosting the evolution of healthcare productive analytics. In recent years, there is a surging interest among payer organizations and several healthcare institutions in using predictive tools for mediating hospital readmissions. This has especially gathered steam in monitoring a growing number of elderly patients and pediatric populations. The functionality of predictive discussions in simplifying admission scores for such patients has gained significance among researchers and clinicians. In addition, they are gaining adoption in the management of chronic diseases and various cancer types.