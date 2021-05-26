Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Google, HCA Developing Healthcare Algorithm Using Patient Records

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alphabet’s Google and the national hospital chain HCA Healthcare are teaming up to create healthcare algorithms using patients’ medical records. The multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud aims to tap HCA Healthcare’s information technology to advance the company’s digital transformation, according to a press release on Wednesday (May 26). The goal is to develop a "secure and dynamic data analytics platform" for HCA in order to advance operational models that will target "actionable insights and improved workflows," stated the release.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Hca Healthcare#Healthcare System#Patient Data#Health Data#Health Care#Health Technology#Patient Care#Hca Developing Healthcare#Alphabet#Hca Healthcare#Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Healthcare Data#Healthcare Algorithms#Patient Outcomes#Patient Records#Information Technology#Data Interoperability#Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
ComputersHPCwire

CQC Develops Algorithm to Accelerate Monte Carlo Integration on Quantum Computers

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 27, 2021 — Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced the discovery of a new algorithm that accelerates quantum Monte Carlo integration – shortening the time to quantum advantage and confirming the critical importance of quantum computing to the finance industry in particular. Monte Carlo integration – the...
Healththeiet.org

Importance Of Patients’ Data Collection In The Healthcare Industry

The healthcare industry is constantly evolving and transforming. Currently, it supports modern technologies, devices, and tools to gather as much data about patients as possible, alongside artificial intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning, and computer vision shaping the new trends and principles for the industry. Using multiple sources to gather data allows for higher levels of insight, visibility, and transparency that can be used to develop an effective personalized treatment approach.
Health ServicesPosted by
HackerNoon

What is Big Data in Healthcare and How is it Used?

The pandemic is having an enormous impact on the healthcare sector. Between overwhelming hospitalization rates, intensifying cybersecurity threats, and an aggravating number of mental illnesses due to strict lockdown measures, hospitals are desperately searching for help. Big data in healthcare seems like a viable solution. It can proactively provide meaningful, up-to-date information enabling clinics to address pressing issues and prepare for what’s coming.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

10 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Google, Amazon & more

Here are 10 recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Google. 1. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System partnered with Google Cloud and Miracle Software Systems to launch an international competition in Detroit to propose ideas for reducing health inequalities through technology. 2. University Park,...
New York City, NYbeckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Google, HCA deal sparks need for update in privacy laws

Google Cloud and HCA Healthcare's new collaboration to build health data algorithms has ignited the need for updates to U.S. privacy laws, New York University medical ethics expert Arthur Kaplan, PhD, told CNBC. "Now we've got electronic medical records, huge volumes of data, and this is like asking a navigation...
Marketingehrintelligence.com

Mitigating Healthcare Fraud with Secure Patient Enrollment

As healthcare organizations pursue faster, simpler enrollment, they cannot sacrifice security and compliance. In fact, as risks associated with medical identity fraud escalate, enrollment must become the starting point for continuous and rigorous identity verification and monitoring across the patient's lifecycle. Leaders across healthcare organizations, including risk management, records management, data security, digital transformation, compliance and marketing, all have a stake in optimizing the way their organizations capture, validate and continuously monitor the identities of patients, starting from Day One.
Businessthecapitolist.com

HCA Healthcare and Google Cloud join forces to improve healthcare

A recently announced multi-year deal between HCA Healthcare and Google Cloud partners the two in an intricate dance across a tightrope, balancing the enormous benefits instant data can provide in treating patients against the enormous risks the sharing of that data poses to patient privacy. HCA Healthcare operates in about...
HealthThrive Global

Morgan Hewett and Kyle Pierce of Options MD: “It’s always positive to disrupt the healthcare industry if the patient benefits in that disruption”

It’s always positive to disrupt the healthcare industry if the patient benefits in that disruption. Given this country’s for-profit healthcare industry, the patient experience has historically played second-fiddle to corporate profits. Our company, Options MD, is part of a larger trend that has been called “the consumerization of healthcare.” Companies that are part of this trend are positively putting the patient back in the driver seat of their health, giving them more control of the healthcare decisions and associated costs.
FacebookPosted by
TheStreet

Ibex And Wixcorp Announce Strategic Partnership To Digitally Transform Healthcare Patient Experiences

WASHINGTON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, and Wixcorp, provider of industry-leading patient-facing revenue management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance the patient financial experience across the healthcare vertical. The...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

Blue Therapeutics has released the second part of a receptor-interactomics™ concept paper series, “Innate Proximity: inherent physicality of receptor interactions” by Ajay Yekkirala, CSO and co-founder of Blue Therapeutics. As part of Blue’s strategic expansion and ongoing fundraising activities, the company is sharing insights into the exciting world of receptor...
Public HealthPosted by
TechRadar

NHS plans to share UK patient records with third parties

The National Health Service (NHS) is set to compile and share a database of its patients with third parties for research and planning purposes next month, according to reports. The Financial Times shared details about the plans to pool together the medical records of around 55 million NHS patients in...
Technologyaithority.com

Schneider Electric Launches Innovation Experience: Live Healthcare Lab Featuring State-of-the-Art Intelligent Patient Room

New virtual experience showcases low-voltage integration of IT and OT systems. Healthcare lab features first-of-its-kind digital patient footwall. Schneider Electric is already a leader in the healthcare space, with technology in 40 percent of hospitals worldwide, including five of the top ten. Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital...
Coding & ProgrammingInfoQ.com

CMU Develops Algorithm for Guaranteeing AI Model Generalization

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's (CMU) Approximately Correct Machine Intelligence (ACMI) Lab have published a paper on Randomly Assign, Train and Track (RATT), an algorithm that uses noisy training data to provide an upper bound on the true error risk of a deep-learning model. Using RATT, model developers can determine how well a model will generalize to new input data.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market | Rising Demand for Personalization for Patient Care drive the Market Growth

The mounting concern for optimizing healthcare costs among myriad healthcare providers and payers is a key factor boosting the demand for predictive analytics in the healthcare sector. The ever-growing need for boosting patient outcomes and improving the quality of care is a seminal trend boosting the evolution of healthcare productive analytics. In recent years, there is a surging interest among payer organizations and several healthcare institutions in using predictive tools for mediating hospital readmissions. This has especially gathered steam in monitoring a growing number of elderly patients and pediatric populations. The functionality of predictive discussions in simplifying admission scores for such patients has gained significance among researchers and clinicians. In addition, they are gaining adoption in the management of chronic diseases and various cancer types.
HealthPosted by
pymnts

Why Healthcare Payers Want In On Vim’s ‘Shoppable’ Healthcare Marketplaces

The quixotic quest to unify and streamline fragmented U.S. healthcare is getting a dramatic boost in the wake of the global health crisis. Digital technology is stepping into the tangle of deductibles, premiums and medical pricing with new capabilities that pull from a wide range of data, creating better connections and experiences between patients, providers and payers.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Interstitial Lung Disease Curriculum Supports Healthcare Providers And Patients

CHICAGO and ORANGEBURG, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the trusted resource for all who are affected by pulmonary fibrosis, and Paradigm Medical Communications, LLC (Paradigm), an award-winning medical education company, have announced a collaborative partnership to design and implement a curriculum of continuing medical education (CME) activities in interstitial lung disease (ILD).
Technologytechacrobat.com

Benefits of IoT Implementations In Healthcare

Throughout the last decade (the 2010s), we’ve seen various extensive research in using revolutionary technologies to upgrade the healthcare industry. Various IoT (Internet of Things) applications have shown potential benefits in connecting medical devices and sensors to facilitate the service of healthcare professionals. For example, it is now possible for...
TechnologyTimes Union

Google Cloud and WALT Labs Help Aperian Global Move to The Cloud

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Today, Google Cloud partner WALT Labs announces the successful migration of global consulting firm Aperian Global to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With the move, the company’s single instance content management system (CMS) can now scale to multiple instances, offering failover protection and high availability. Moving...
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Is Cerner an Acquisition Target for Microsoft and Google?

Thanks for my friend Shereese Maynard for pointing out this article that suggests Cerner might be an acquisition target soon. The article makes the salacious statement that “Cerner is a wounded gazelle, and the lions are hungry.”. For those keeping track at home, we’ve been through this before when Jim...