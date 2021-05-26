Google, HCA Developing Healthcare Algorithm Using Patient Records
Alphabet’s Google and the national hospital chain HCA Healthcare are teaming up to create healthcare algorithms using patients’ medical records. The multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud aims to tap HCA Healthcare’s information technology to advance the company’s digital transformation, according to a press release on Wednesday (May 26). The goal is to develop a "secure and dynamic data analytics platform" for HCA in order to advance operational models that will target "actionable insights and improved workflows," stated the release.www.pymnts.com