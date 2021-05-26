What might cause a squirrel to appear drunk? Your Call the Courier questions answered
Q: When is the last time police monitored speed on Ansborough?. A: As of 7 a.m. May 24, the day the question was received and answered, The last time traffic on Ansborough Avenue was monitored was May 23. A glance at the police activity log shows Waterloo officers issued two citations or warnings during traffic stops along Ansborough on May 23. On May 22, there were seven traffic stops that resulted in citations or warnings. There were two complaints about traffic on Ansborough Avenue on May 21, and there were three warnings or citations on May 20.wcfcourier.com