Neha Parikh appointed as new Waze CEO

Matt Douglas, CEO, Punchbowl, Inc. joins pumpspotting’s leadership team. pumpspotting, a breastfeeding platform that supports new parents throughout their baby-feeding journeys and allows employers to provide essential family benefits, today announced the appointment of Matt Douglas to the pumpspotting Board of Directors. Douglas joins a distinguished group of experts on the pumpspotting Board including Caitlin Wege, Chairman of the Board, Managing Partner of MooDoos Investments and President of Tech Coast Angels San Diego Chapter; Tim Hoechst, former Chief Technology Officer at Accenture Federal Services and SVP of Oracle; and board observers Joe Powers, Managing Director of Maine Venture Fund, and Susan Morris, seasoned Sales and Marketing VP, Maine Angels member.