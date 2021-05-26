Cancel
Neha Parikh appointed as new Waze CEO

By Meir Orbach
calcalistech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of waiting, Waze announced on Wednesday that Neha Parikh will replace Noam Bardin as CEO. Bardin announced last November that he would be leaving the Israeli company, seven years after it was acquired by Google for about $1 billion. Parikh will begin her role at Waze next month...

www.calcalistech.com
#Ceo#San Francisco#Ceo#Google Inc#Israeli#Hotwire#The Expedia Group#Carvana#Tailwind Acquisition#Ctech#Company#Today#Directions#November
