Is Kevin Hart Done Having Kids? Here's What He Had To Say

Kevin Hart is done having kids. The father of four spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of his new film, Fatherhood, where he joked that his house is loud enough, for now. "Is the house not loud enough? I think it is, right? I think it's loud enough around here," Hart joked. "It's good. We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now. I say that jokingly but, you know, look, if it's what the universe calls for and it's what we've decided, then it is what it is."