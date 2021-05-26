Cancel
Economy

JOHN HOOD COLUMN: Unemployment news isn’t so rosy

By Staff Reports
Stanly News & Press
 2021-05-26

The latest estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show about 251,000 North Carolinians unemployed as of April, down about 58,000 since the beginning of 2021. Alas, the news about our labor market isn’t as good as you might think. Of those 58,000 fewer unemployed North Carolinians, some 31,000 actually found jobs. The remaining 27,000 stopped looking. Our state’s labor-force participation rate has steadily dropped over the first four months of the year.

