Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 15 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, such as Nike and Gap, made solid gains. The gains were kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth. The next key update comes tomorrow, when the Commerce Department releases its GDP report for the first quarter.

kdow.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gdp#Wobble#Growth Stocks#Global Stocks#Investors#Energy Stocks#Ap#Nike#Gap#The Commerce Department#Mgm#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks edge up as investors eye ECB, US inflation

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged a little further into the black by midday on Thursday as investors eyed the latest US inflation data and a policy announcement from the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,108.30. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said:...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher Amid Mixed Economic Data

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%, putting it on pace for a new closing record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 notches record close amid yield slide

* Healthcare leads S&P sector gainers; financials weakest. June 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 NOTCHES RECORD CLOSE AMID YIELD SLIDE (1602 EDT/2002. GMT) Major U.S. equity indexes...
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks bucked a weak regional trend to edge higher on Thursday ahead of upcoming U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting. The G7 summit officially gets underway on Friday, with issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate and trade likely to top the agenda. The...
Businessbywire.news

Dollar marooned as investors shrug off inflation spike

SINGAPORE - After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on - leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure and most majors stuck in ranges. Early in the Asia session the greenback nursed small losses, as traders figured there...
Businessoverpassesforamerica.com

U.S. Futures Mixed, Treasuries Fall After CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity-index futures have been combined and authorities bonds fell after knowledge confirmed that client costs rose greater than forecast in May, stoking concern that inflation might immediate the Federal Reserve to reign in its ultra-accomodative insurance policies. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell, whereas these on...
Stocksfxempire.com

European Equities: The G7 Summit and U.S Economic Data in Focus

Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Want Tech Growth But Worried About Inflation? Try These 2 Stocks

Growth stocks in the tech sector have been all the rage up until recently, when fears of inflation and potential rate hikes have started to spook investors. That's because many high-flying tech stocks were already trading at huge valuations, and when rates rise, investors seek higher returns, because all of a sudden safer assets like U.S. Treasury bills yield more.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Trade Higher After Hot Inflation Report and GameStop Sinks

Stocks rose Thursday and the S&P 500 set an all-time high as Wall Street shook off data that showed that U.S. consumer prices in May rose more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,553, the S&P 500 was up 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Stocks had traded much higher earlier in the session.
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks weaker on inflation concerns, weaker pound

London stocks had clawed back some earlier losses, but still closed in the red on Wednesday, amid concerns about rising inflation after the latest set of figures from China and ahead of US data later in the week. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.2% at 7,081.01, and the...