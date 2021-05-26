Cancel
‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer: “This Is Way Bigger Than Last Time”

By Greg Evans
Deadline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia Pictures’ Escape Room: Tournament of Champions dropped its first trailer today, paving the way for the thriller sequel’s July 16 theatrical release. “This is way bigger than last time,” says one of the terrorized characters in the trailer, which begins on a subway ride from hell. The sequel to...

deadline.com
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Adam Robitel
Person
Holland Roden
Person
Indya Moore
#Game Room#Story Time#Theatrical Release#Columbia Pictures#Christine Lavaf Fritz#Trailer#Tournament#Escape Rooms#The Game#Stars#Subway
