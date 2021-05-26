‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer: “This Is Way Bigger Than Last Time”

"How do we end this?" "We have to go back… to where it all started." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Fear Street, an exciting horror trilogy of three feature films debuting this summer back-to-back for three weeks. Based on the popular R.L. Stine best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history over hundreds of years. A murder mystery shakes up a town in Ohio: a group of teens discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The three films arrive this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. The ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. This looks like it's going to be a blast! The more they show from this chilling horror trilogy, the more hyped I am to watch.