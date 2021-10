CHARLOTTE – Since 2005, Bright Blessings has been proudly serving our community. The initiative started with a monthly program that supplied children that were staying at the Salvation Army Center with gifts. The idea of the program was to brighten the day of the child while they are in situations that are often very tough. It also instilled in them the love and commitment that our community has for youth members. Over the years, Bright Blessings has developed into a huge service project that is able to provide programs to our local youth. In 2020 they were able to service 100,000 children, and this year that are hoping to serve even more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO