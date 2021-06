Ian Munsick admits he had some special blessings come his way this past year in the weird, distressing wrapping that was a global pandemic. He had just recorded his debut album in 2019 and was preparing for its release, which was postponed until February of this year. He was navigating an involuntary break from touring and performing, but spent that time at home with his wife and newborn son. And the break gave him time to devote to writing, so he's already sitting on enough new tunes for his next album.