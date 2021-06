All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Inprint will present a livestream event featuring New York Times bestseller and four-time Newbery Honor winner, Jacqueline Woodson. Woodson is the author of more than 30 award-winning books for adults, young adults, and children, including Brown Girl Dreaming, After Tupac, D Foster, Feathers, Show Way, and her latest, Before the Ever After.