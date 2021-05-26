Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Gifting platform Snappy raises $70 million series C

By Meir Orbach
calcalistech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli-founded and New York-based gifting platform Snappy announced on Wednesday that it has completed a $70 million series C funding round, bringing total funding for the company to over $105 million. This latest investment was led by GGV Capital with participation from existing investors 83North, Saban Ventures, and Hearst Ventures, and came just nine months after it raised $25 million. The company said it plans to use the funds to continue to invest in talent and innovation as it expands into additional segments and markets, explores acquisitions, and continues to redefine gifting. Snappy plans to recruit an additional 200 employees following the latest round, 100 of them in Israel.

www.calcalistech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb#Paypal#The Gift#Microsoft Investors#Paypal#Investment#Israeli#Ggv Capital#Saban Ventures#Hearst Ventures#Adobe#Comcast#Tiktok#Cmo#Svp#Snappy Plans#Curated Gift Collections#Gifts#Private Consumers#Company
Related
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Branch Insurance raises $50 million Series B funding

Branch Insurance has recently closed a $50 million Series B funding round – an amount it claims is the largest B round raised by an insurtech. The funding round was led by Anthemis Group. Other participants included Acrew, Cherry Creek Holdings, and existing investors Greycroft, HSCM Bermuda, American Family Ventures, SignalFire, SCOR P&C Ventures, Foundation Capital, and Tower IV.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Klarna raises cash from SoftBank at $45.6 billion valuation

Klarna Bank AB is raising fresh funds led by SoftBank Group that value the Swedish fintech startup at $45.6 billion, just months after two separate investment rounds sent the company’s valuation soaring. The Stockholm-based company, which is already Europe’s most valuable startup, raised $639 million in new equity funding, it...
Businessbetakit.com

Faire secures $260 million Series F round, claims $7 billion valuation

Kitchener-Waterloo and San Francisco-based retail startup Faire has secured $260 million in Series F financing, as it looks to build on a year of significant growth. Faire said the fresh capital gives it a valuation of $7 billion, nearly triple the firm’s valuation last October. The round was led by...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Ledger Raises $380M in Series C Funding

Ledger has announced that it raised $380 million in its most recent Series C funding. The funding will be deployed in the innovation of new products and improvement of enterprise capabilities. Paris-based hardware wallet company, Ledger has announced that it closed its most recent Series C funding with $380 million....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SoftBank Leads $640 Million Investment in Klarna, Valuing Buy-Now-Pay-Later Firm at $46 Billion

LONDON — Swedish fintech firm Klarna said Thursday that it raised $639 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank, valuing the company at $45.6 billion. Klarna is one of the largest providers of "buy-now-pay-later" services, which let people finance their shopping purchases interest-free over a period of monthly instalments. These services have become particularly popular since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Businessaltfi.com

Klarna gets SoftBank Vision Fund backing along with a new $45.6bn price tag

The buy-now-pay-later giant just raised $639m, on top of the $1bn it raised earlier this year. Cash is quite literally flooding into buy-now-pay-later superstar Klarna at an incredible rate, as it yesterday confirmed a fresh $639m funding round from investors, including SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. As a reminder, Klarna already...
Real EstateTechCrunch

Homebuying startup Flyhomes closes $150 million Series C

The five-year-old startup announced today that they’ve closed a $150 million Series C round co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. Fifth Wall, Camber Creek, Balyasny Asset Management, Zillow’s Spencer Rascoff and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Canvas Partners also participated in the round. Norwest’s Lisa Wu and Battery’s Roger Lee are joining Flyhomes’ board as part of the deal.
Economythecustomer.net

Databook Raises $16M Series A

AI-Powered SaaS Solution Experiences 3x YOY Growth as Sales Organizations See Significant Increases In Demand Creation and Opportunity Conversion. Databook, a leading platform in enterprise customer intelligence, today announced a $16 million Series A funding led by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and seed investors: Threshold Ventures, Haystack and Firebolt. The new capital follows a seed round raised in January 2020 and brings Databook’s total investment to date to $22 million. Since its founding, Databook has experienced 300% year-over-year growth, reflecting the pace at which enterprise sales organizations have evolved. As technology has leveled the playing field, prospects often have done their own research and know as much about a product as the sales rep selling it. Databook helps enterprise salespeople be successful by automating and augmenting smart pitches with market insights that speak specifically to the target business’ bottom line.
siliconangle.com

Organizational management platform startup ChartHop raises $35M for platform expansion

Organizational management platform startup ChartHop Inc. announced today it has raised $35 million in new funding to continue its expansion through product enhancements, investments in service and support, and growth in go-to-market capabilities. The Series B round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. Other investors included Elad Gil, Cowboy Ventures and...
Marketsbusinesstravelnews.com

Event Networking Platform Brella Raises $10M

Event networking technology platform Brella has raised $10 million in Series A funding, the company announced. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, Brella initially served as a matchmaking tool using artificial intelligence for in-person events, according to the company. As clients began to cancel meetings during the pandemic and switch to digital events, however, the company built out a virtual platform. As a result, company revenue subsequently increased in 2020 by four times from 2019 levels, and Brella facilitated more than 1 million one-on-one meetings, it said.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin mining software company Luxor raises $5 million in a Series A funding round

Bitcoin mining company Luxor has raised a $5 million Series A round led by financial services firm NYDIG. Bitnomial, Hodl Capital, and Routemaster took part in the round, as well as Blockware Solutions, Celsius Network, DPO, Navier and Supplybit, according to a press release published Wednesday. Celsius announced that it had invested in Luxor earlier this month. Luxor also said it raised funds from a group of angel investors.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Contentstack Raises $57.5 Million in Oversubscribed Series B Round

Led by Insight Partners, new financing will accelerate international growth, ecosystem expansion and technology innovation to seize the $28 billion market opportunity. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it has raised $57.5 million in series B financing. The oversubscribed round was led by Insight Partners, who also led the company’s series A round. Existing investors Illuminate Ventures and GingerBread Capital also participated, as did new investor Georgian. This brings Contentstack’s total amount raised to $89 million. The company plans to use the new capital to fuel international growth, expand its ecosystem of channel and technology partners and accelerate new technology innovation that has been incubating in Contentstack’s labs.
Economysatnews.com

Series B For Kepler Communications Raises Millions$$$ For SATCOM Network

Kepler Communications has raised an oversubscribed $60 million Series B to provide the firm with a capital injection for the continued scaling of their on-orbit satellite communications network. This Series B fundraising round was led by Tribe Capital and includes participation from a host of new investors that include Canaan...
Marketsaithority.com

Blockdaemon Raises $28 Million In Series A Funding To Help Institutions Quickly And Securely Scale Blockchain Infrastructure

Round Is Led By Greenspring Associates, WithParticipation From Goldman Sachs, CoinShares, BlockFi, Uphold, Voyager Digital Ltd. and Other Existing Investors. Blockdaemon, the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform powering 25 million registered users across the platforms they support, has announced that it has closed USD $28 million in its Series A funding round, led by Greenspring Associates, with participation from Goldman Sachs, BlockFi, Warburg Serres, Uphold, Voyager Digital Ltd., Illuminate Financial, and Hard Yaka. Existing seed round investors Boldstart Ventures, Coinfund, Kenetic, CoinShares, Borderless Capital, Blockchain.com Ventures, Lerer Hippeau and Heavybit increased their investments, showcasing their continued commitment to a long-term technology partnership.
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger lands $380 million Series C raise led by 10T Fund

Dan Tapiero’s $200 million digital assets investment fund is leading the round. The raise gives Ledger a valuation of more than $1.5 billion, vaulting it to unicorn status. Ledger, the Paris-based producer of crypto hardware wallets, has closed a $380 million Series C fundraise valuing the startup at more than $1.5 billion.