Gifting platform Snappy raises $70 million series C
Israeli-founded and New York-based gifting platform Snappy announced on Wednesday that it has completed a $70 million series C funding round, bringing total funding for the company to over $105 million. This latest investment was led by GGV Capital with participation from existing investors 83North, Saban Ventures, and Hearst Ventures, and came just nine months after it raised $25 million. The company said it plans to use the funds to continue to invest in talent and innovation as it expands into additional segments and markets, explores acquisitions, and continues to redefine gifting. Snappy plans to recruit an additional 200 employees following the latest round, 100 of them in Israel.www.calcalistech.com