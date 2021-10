A forty-year-old local cold case murder continues to stump investigators. The partially clothed body of 20-year-old Anne Marie Doroghazi was found by a young boy on the morning of September 29th, 1981 in a ditch near Camp Dearborn in Milford Township. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as strangulation, and while her shirt had been pulled over her head and her pants and underwear were lying nearby, there was no indication she had been sexually assaulted.

MILFORD, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO