Rallies in Minneapolis and across the country remember George Floyd

Viking Cruises is already advertising St. Paul and other cities on the Mississippi River for its slate of new tours scheduled to launch in August 2022. The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a contract allowing ships to dock at Lambert's Landing, a riverfront park near downtown that was once among the busiest steamboat ports in the country. Viking's longest option — a 15-day cruise between St. Paul and New Orleans — has already sold out for 2022. Tickets for 2023 and 2024 cruises are still available at a price of $11,300 or more. Travelers can also book an eight-day cruise from St. Louis to St. Paul for fares starting at $4,400. "There's no question these will sell out," said Terry Mattson, president and CEO of Visit St. Paul. "Nobody does it better than Viking."