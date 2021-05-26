Rallies in Minneapolis and across the country remember George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change. As the events unfolded across the country the Floyd family met with President Biden at the White House.peoplesworld.org