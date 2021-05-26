Cancel
Texas State

Firefield Unveils new Rival XL Foregrip Laser Combos

By Luke C.
The Firearm Blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefield is very well known for creating a line of well-made foregrips, bipods, bayonets, weapon lights, and lasers. Firefield has just announced the release of their new Rival XL Foregrip Laser combos that are intended to save weight and space on your rifle’s limited M-LOK space. The new grips are made from composite and metal materials and use a single CR123A battery to power the laser and integrated 150-lumen flashlight.

Fratello Watches

The Casio MTG-B2000BDE With Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure

It is quite a common feeling to find yourself overwhelmed by any new Casio G-Shock release. Why? Well, these watches are replete with niche functionality and occasionally unintuitive control systems. While perseverance (and reliance upon the instruction manual at first) is necessary, you will be rewarded with an everyday watch that will serve you well no matter the situation. The Casio MTG-B2000BDE is a dutiful daily option. That is thanks, in large part, to the watch’s Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure. You’ve probably heard this term before in regards to G-Shocks, but let’s dive in and find out exactly what is meant by it.
ApparelSneakerFiles

New Balance Unveils MADE 990 Version Series

New Balance will reintroduce the MADE 990v1, the first installment of the MADE 990 Version Series. The timeless 990 is approaching its 40th anniversary early next year, and New Balance will roll out a first-of-its-kind program to pay the legacy shoe homage. Furthermore, the New Balance MADE 990 Version Series will feature classic archival models that include the 990v1, v2, v3, and v4 that will launch throughout Summer and Fall.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Wainlux L3 powerful desktop laser cutter

Makers, developers and hobbyists in the market for a desktop laser cutter which is also capable of engraving and comes with a powerful 10w dual laser, may be interested in the Wainlux L3 which has launched via Kickstarter this month. The crowdfunding campaign is already raised over $260,000 thanks to over 390 backers with still 36 days remaining. The latest design built on the companies previous successful Kickstarter campaigns and offers a larger cutting and engraving surface with a 529 dpi and 98% light efficiency.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

OceBot: Urban All-Terrain Robot

Meet the OceBot: an unmanned ground vehicle with a rugged carbon fiber body and a 4-wheel drive system that can navigate in urban terrain. It can climb over obstacles and handle stairs. It has 4 cameras that allow 360-degree visibility. The OceBot UGV measures 30 inches long, weighing only 17...
BicyclesBikeRadar

ETC Keo Style pedals review

A perfectly serviceable clipless pedal without the frills of more expensive offerings. The ETC pedals use the popular Look Keo design, which has been widely adopted by many companies as a way of offering a clipless pedal system. The benefits of the Look design are better ease of use, wide cleat availability and a low price, which is all ideal for beginners, although they are on the heavy side.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Razer’s Colorful New Opus X Headsets Blend Bold Performance with Style

Gaming hardware company Razer just announced a bold new addition to its wireless audio line: the Opus X headset. With a slew of nice features—like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and a 60ms low-latency Gaming Mode—the headset packs a punch. Plus, it comes in three bold colors. The over-ear Opus...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Unveils New Display Technology At Display Week

Samsung is never a company to stay silent for long. Just recently, the Korean OEM showcased some new display technology at Display Week 2021. During the keynote that Samsung gave, it revealed a new double folding screen technology, sliding technology, a new foldable tablet, and an under-display camera. This news comes to us from a Samsung blog post.
CarsCAR Magazine

New small Volvo SUV scooped: Puma and Mokka rival confirmed by boss

Volvo is working on another new crossover SUV. The new baby SUV will sit below the XC40 and C40 and, like those two, will be electric. The brand is well aware that, in the current market landscape, coupes only sell if they're also crossovers. That's why it's coupe-fied the XC40 with the new C40. Same story with a supermini.
Electronicsblooloop.com

Christie launches new Inspire Series of laser projectors

Christie, the global visual and audio technology company, announces the launch of its new Christie Inspire Series. Designed for small to mid-sized environments, the family of fixed-zoom lens 1DLP® laser projectors come in 3 brightness options. Projecting power. Equipped with professional-grade features, the Christie Inspire Series will arrive at the...
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Agriculturedronedj.com

New Parrot drone slated for June 30 unveil

If you’re a fan of Parrot products, listen up: There’s something new in the pipeline, and you’ll find out what it is on June 30. We just received word that Parrot is about to launch a new product. It will be released June 30, which is exactly a year following the release of the Anafi USA. The company has been clearly moving away from consumer products, so we’re anticipating an Enterprise-type drone.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Beauty & Fashionnationaljeweler.com

Patek Philippe Unveils New Aquanaut Timepieces

Geneva—Patek Philippe is tapping into the 1990s trend, offering updates to the Aquanaut range, originally debuted in 1997. For men, Aquanaut chronographs are now available in white gold for the first time. The Ref. 5968G comes with a khaki green dial and strap, or midnight blue dial and strap. The...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Electronicsigeekphone.com

VIVO S10 Specs Unveiled as Oppo Reno 6 Rival

Oppo has already launched the new Reno6 series, while Vivo, another rival, looks set to launch a new one as well. Digital blogger @digital chat station revealed that the Reno 6 series is VIVO S10, configuration appearance compared with VIVO S9 small upgrade, the rear matrix lens module has changed, into an “L” shaped three-shot arrangement. In addition, Vivo X70 will use a similar lens arrangement design.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...