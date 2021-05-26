Firefield Unveils new Rival XL Foregrip Laser Combos
Firefield is very well known for creating a line of well-made foregrips, bipods, bayonets, weapon lights, and lasers. Firefield has just announced the release of their new Rival XL Foregrip Laser combos that are intended to save weight and space on your rifle’s limited M-LOK space. The new grips are made from composite and metal materials and use a single CR123A battery to power the laser and integrated 150-lumen flashlight.www.thefirearmblog.com