Ancer, Smith, Homa latest golfers to commit to play in Travelers Championship

By Joe Morelli
Stamford Advocate
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAbraham Ancer, Cameron Smith and Max Homa are the latest golfers to commit to the Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday morning. Ancer, ranked 19th in the world, is still in search of his first PGA Tour victory. He has five top-10 finishes this season, including his last three starts. Ancer was second at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month and tied for eighth at the PGA Championship this past weekend.

