There Are Great Herds of Scapegoats Shielding Donald Trump From Consequences

I am not throwing a parade over the latest legal news out of New York City. Well, not a very long parade, anyway. Granted, the fact that the investigation into El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago’s business practices seems to be accelerating into the upper prosecutorial atmosphere is undeniably satisfying, and infinitely better than the alternative. However, the people who should be the most nervous right now are accountants, and tax advisors, and some gray-faced lawyers of whom none of us ever have heard. Oh, and Alan Weisselberg, who is about to learn the truth of the old adage that, if you look around the barrel, and you can’t tell who the big fish is, it’s probably you. From the Washington Post: