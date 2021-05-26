Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Announce Champions League Final Screening Event With 4,000 Fans In Attendance

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 16 days ago

With the showpiece final in Porto now only three days away, many fans across social media have been left wondering what provisions may be put in place for supporters who weren't lucky enough to secure tickets to the game itself.

It has now been confirmed that the club will be hosting an official screening event for supporters at the Manchester City Academy Stadium - situated across the road from the Etihad Stadium.

A ticketed screening for the Champions League final on Saturday night will have a capacity for up to 4,000 Manchester City supporters, with tickets to the event costing £5 per ticket.

Season card holders are set to receive first priority and will be able to purchase up to four tickets per season card.

Further information as per an official club statement can be found HERE.

Images of the construction working taking place at the Academy stadium have also been revealed on social media, with thousands of seats being placed on the pitch with an area for a large screen at the front of the seated area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15V2aH_0aC3eeCL00
(via Wayne Prince / Facebook)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjglS_0aC3eeCL00
(via Wayne Prince / Facebook)

A statement from the club opened with:

"Manchester City is delighted to announce it will host a screening of the UEFA Champions League Final at the Academy Stadium on Saturday, May 29."

"To celebrate the historic occasion of the Club’s first Champions League Final, up to 4,000 supporters will be offered the chance to watch the match at the Academy Stadium on multiple super-size screens."

"The Club’s event will provide another opportunity for supporters who were unable to secure a ticket for the match in Portugal to mark this moment in a fitting way."

"With a host of Club legends offering insight and analysis of all the action and special guests taking part in interviews onstage, it promises to be a jam-packed evening of entertainment."

Additional details and sales criteria can be found HERE.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
73
Followers
943
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Etihad Stadium#Manchester City#Season Ticket#Final Season#Awards Season#The Champions League#Champions League Final#Uefa Champions League#Club Legends#Tickets#Season Card Holders#The Game#Porto#Entertainment#Sales Criteria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'make contact with Sporting Lisbon over potential £52m deal for teenage left-back Nuno Mendes'... and the Man City target has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's teenage star Nuno Mendes, having already contacted the club over a possible move. Mendes has been a sensation for Sporting since making his debut last season, and in the 18-year-old's first full campaign has helped the club win their first top flight title for 19 years.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez states he 'wants to end his career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admits he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished as a winger, helping them reclaim the title this season.