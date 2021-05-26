Man City Announce Champions League Final Screening Event With 4,000 Fans In Attendance

With the showpiece final in Porto now only three days away, many fans across social media have been left wondering what provisions may be put in place for supporters who weren't lucky enough to secure tickets to the game itself.

It has now been confirmed that the club will be hosting an official screening event for supporters at the Manchester City Academy Stadium - situated across the road from the Etihad Stadium.

A ticketed screening for the Champions League final on Saturday night will have a capacity for up to 4,000 Manchester City supporters, with tickets to the event costing £5 per ticket.

Season card holders are set to receive first priority and will be able to purchase up to four tickets per season card.

Further information as per an official club statement can be found HERE.

Images of the construction working taking place at the Academy stadium have also been revealed on social media, with thousands of seats being placed on the pitch with an area for a large screen at the front of the seated area.

(via Wayne Prince / Facebook)

A statement from the club opened with:

"Manchester City is delighted to announce it will host a screening of the UEFA Champions League Final at the Academy Stadium on Saturday, May 29."

"To celebrate the historic occasion of the Club’s first Champions League Final, up to 4,000 supporters will be offered the chance to watch the match at the Academy Stadium on multiple super-size screens."

"The Club’s event will provide another opportunity for supporters who were unable to secure a ticket for the match in Portugal to mark this moment in a fitting way."

"With a host of Club legends offering insight and analysis of all the action and special guests taking part in interviews onstage, it promises to be a jam-packed evening of entertainment."

Additional details and sales criteria can be found HERE.

