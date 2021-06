It hasn’t even been a year since the release of Megan Thee Stallion‘s Good News album and she’s already releasing new material for fans. Going on a brief hiatus to refocus and recenter, the Houston Hottie is back with “Thot Shit.” Taking to social media to explain that she was inspired to reclaim all the notions that comes men calling women “thots” and other similar language. Doing just that and making it fun while doing so, the Grammy winner also blessed fans with the official “Thot Shit” music video.