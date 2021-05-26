Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Historian says right-wing attacks on Critical Race Theory prove its value

By Berry Craig
peoplesworld.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurray State University historian Brian Clardy says the right-wing wig-out over Critical Race Theory reminds him of the castor oil he took as a kid. “It tasted awful but you knew it was good for you.”. A slew of conservatives, almost all of them white, gag at CRT. “But it’s...

peoplesworld.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Race Theory#Race#Conservative Politics#Us Politics#Republican Politics#Trump Politics#Critical Theory#Murray State University#Crt#Black Americans#Conservatives#The 1619 Project#African American#Africans#Officialize#Native Americans#Japanese#Right Wing Reaction#Attacks#Anti American Propaganda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
Related
Florida StatePhys.org

Florida bans 'critical race theory' from its classrooms

Florida's state Board of Education banned "critical race theory" from public school classrooms Thursday, adopting new rules it said would shield schoolchildren from curricula that could "distort historical events." Florida's move was widely expected as a national debate intensifies about how race should be used as a lens in classrooms...
Minoritiescrossroadstoday.com

Critical Race Theory VISD

After a long debate at the Texas Senate in May, a new version of House Bill 39-79 passed that would limit Texas educators to teach critical race theory in public schools. This bill “will limit” what educators can teach about race and ethnicity. What is critical race theory? Critical race...
Minoritiesdnyuz.com

Is there an uncontroversial way to teach America’s racist history?

If you follow politics at all, you’ve likely encountered phrases and terms such as “critical race theory” or “anti-racism” recently. There’s a debate raging over the history and legacy of American racism and how to teach it in schools. The current iteration of this debate (and there have been many) stretches back to 2019, when the New York Times published the 1619 Project, but it evolved into a kind of moral panic in the post-Trump universe, in part because it’s great fodder for right-wing media.
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

The 1619 Project puts American history into context

It is with sorrow but not surprise that I read in Wednesday’s Daily Reflector that a Pitt County school board member introduced a resolution opposing the 1619 Project. The 1619 Project is neither insane nor Marxist, rather it attempts to place the impact of racism and slavery in a historical perspective. Without such an examination much of American history and culture makes little sense.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Critical race theory' is just the ideology of the Democrats

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you may have stumbled across arguments about critical race theory, or CRT — what it is, whether it’s good or bad, whether it even exists at all. The term has surged in popularity largely thanks to the efforts of Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has almost single-handedly spearheaded a wave of state-level Republican initiatives to ban the teaching of CRT in public schools, which have provoked alarm among liberals and a long string of jokes about right-wing "cancel culture." But in a recent piece for Arc Digital, the writer Oliver Traldi noted that "critical race theory" is just the latest name for an ideology that we’ve been arguing about for nearly a decade: social justice, identity politics, “wokeness,” “intersectionality,” the successor ideology, cancel culture, cultural Marxism, etc. It can be hard to define precisely, and the various names cover a range of practices, from law to corporate and university culture to art and entertainment, but you generally know it when you see it. If you encounter language about “whiteness” and “white supremacy,” hetero- and cis-normativity, “racialized” and “criminalized” persons, and “gendered” bodies, among others, you’re encountering the phenomenon designated by the term critical race theory, regardless of what you think the best name for it is.
EducationUnion Leader

Newt Gingrich: NH is right to end Critical Race Theory poisoning schools

IN 1978, I won my first election to Congress, replacing a pro-segregation Democrat. The first day in office, I co-sponsored a bill to make Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. I believed strongly in Rev. King’s vision because it echoed the vision of some of America’s greatest...
Minoritiesbeeherald.com

The whitewashing of history lessons

In three weeks public school districts in Iowa will be prohibited from teaching that any one race or sex, and its members, are “inherently superior to another race or sex.”. Also, that the United States and Iowa “are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist.”. Also, that an individual, by virtue...
Minoritiesmsu.edu

Ask the Expert: What is critical race theory and why is it under attack in our schools?

Michigan joins other states that have introduced legislation that would sharply limit classroom discussions on how race and racism have shaped American history. Dorinda Carter Andrews, professor and chairperson, Department of Teacher Education at Michigan State University’s College of Education, said this is an ill-formed conflation, and answers other questions about critical race theory.
Books & Literatureamac.us

The Left-Wing-Racist Book That All The Democrats Are Reading

One of the more famous—or infamous, depending on your perspective—authors to rise to prominence of late is a university professor named Robin DiAngelo. Her 2018 book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism has become an extremely influential text for Critical Race Theory adherents, woke corporations, and the modern-day Democrat Party. As a sign of just how influential her views are, last year, DiAngelo was asked to speak to 184 Democrat members of Congress and lectured white legislators at length on why they are all racist. DiAngelo has since been on a continuous circuit of lectures and workshops with local government officials, corporate and higher education organizations, talking about her concept of “white fragility.”
Chicago, ILNew York Post

Interracial couple says critical race theory ‘hurts’ people of color

An interracial couple from Chicago has condemned the controversial critical race theory movement — arguing that it “hurts” the black community by victimizing people of color. “When I hear the ideas of critical race theory, they don’t remind me of my experience here in Chicago at all,” Takyrica Kokoszka, a...