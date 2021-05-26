Cancel
Health

Can Flotation Tanks Ease Chronic Pain?

 17 days ago

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As a means of providing long-term relief from chronic pain, flotation tanks simply don't hold water, new research reveals. Nearly 100 people plagued by longstanding pain underwent "flotation restricted environmental stimulation therapy" (REST), and the results were disappointing, at least over the long term, German researchers found.

