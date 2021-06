Joliet Police have announced that they have received the final findings regarding an officer involved shooting in January. It was on January 28th at approximately 10:17am the Joliet Police Department was dispatched to 1200 Nicholson Street in Joliet for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with 29-year-old Cordairel M. Whitmore. As Whitmore was speaking with Joliet Police Officer Brian Lanton on the front porch of the residence, Whitmore produced what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at Officer Lanton.