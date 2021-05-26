Dollar mixed

Fed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.