'Off-script': NFL analyst questions Jared Goff's play-making abilities

By John Maakaron SI.com/NFL/Lions/
Macomb Daily
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grit and toughness demonstrated by quarterback Jared Goff last season appealed to new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes. "The last time I saw him, he was starting a divisional playoff game on the road and completing over 70 percent of his passes and doing that with a broken hand," Holmes said on The Athletic's "Football Show" podcast. "The one thing that I have always known about Jared is his toughness -- his physical and mental toughness. That’s always stood out to me ever since he was a rookie, when he got thrown in with the Rams. It wasn’t a great situation from an offensive line standpoint, and he took a beating. But, he kept getting up. So, I knew that Dan’s vision of having a team that has grit and toughness, I knew Jared would fit that."

