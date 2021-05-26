Cancel
Biden’s latest executive order takes aim at climate change’s threat to economy

By Naveena Sadasivam
Cover picture for the articleClimate change could wreak havoc on nearly every aspect of life, and the U.S. financial system is no exception: Local housing market crashes and absurdly high insurance premiums are just two potential examples of the fallout. The federal government is beginning to act on these possibilities. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing government agencies to expand their efforts to analyze and disclose economic risks stemming from climate change.

