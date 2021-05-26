Will Batteries Replace Natural Gas Generation?

Natural gas markets have shot straight up in the air again during the trading session on Friday, as it looks like they still enjoy the “knock on effect” from the overall commodity bullish run. Because of this, I believe that what we are seeing here is a market that is trying to break out, but the reality is that it is probably one of the least favorite commodities out there, with perhaps the exception of gold. If we can break above the $3.40 level, then it is possible that we could really start to accelerate at that point, but that being said I am still little bit hesitant to buy this market when you can simply buy crude oil instead.