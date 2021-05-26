Cancel
Energy Industry

Will Batteries Replace Natural Gas Generation?

IER
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade ago, natural gas displaced coal as America’s top electric-power source due to hydraulic fracking technology that provided inexpensive natural gas. Now, environmentalists want to replace natural gas with batteries charged with wind and solar power despite battery storage providing less than 1 percent of the U.S. electricity market and costing over 3 times more than combined cycle natural gas generation, rivaling offshore wind for the most expensive technology that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) considers. Batteries would also require massive land requirements to back up an entirely renewable electric system and they are not able to provide electricity for more than a few hours with current technology. Currently, storage batteries can discharge for four hours at most before needing to recharge.

www.instituteforenergyresearch.org
