Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Why do cicadas only come out every 17 years?

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — Their loud cry has prompted 911 calls in some areas of Georgia as the Brood X cicada emerges after seventeen years underground. They’re roughly the size of a jellybean with a mating cry that can be as loud as a motorcycle. There are actually fifteen different broods of cicada including the one getting all the attention this year. Some cicadas emerge every year while others wait thirteen years. Brood X is one of several that remain in hiding for seventeen years.

www.13wmaz.com
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cicada#Insects#Atlanta#Temperature#Brood X#Tree Roots#Grass Roots#Arrow Exterminators#Adult Cicadas#Underground Cicadas#Predators#Females#Nearby Trees#Soil#Adults#Rural Areas#Vital Nutrients#Companionship#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
WildlifeWashington Times-Herald

Scientist: 17-year cicadas 'only bring joy' they prepare for rare appearance

Scientists and naturalists are looking forward to hearing the high-pitched mating call of trillions of cicadas as they emerge from a 17-year underground slumber. Periodical cicadas, also known as Brood X, only rise to the skies every 17 years in the Northeastern part of the U.S, and, although they grow to up to two inches long with a wingspan up to four inches and emit noise as loud as a lawnmower, are not dangerous.
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Dogs Everywhere Are Munching on Brood X Cicadas—But Are They Safe to Eat?

The emergence of the Brood X cicada, which rises from the soil just once every 17 years to mate and reproduce before falling dormant, is happening across the eastern part of the United States. For animals, the buzz of activity has been like a nature-fueled popcorn popper. Everything from birds to squirrels to ants are feasting on the crunchy bug, which has become something of an instinctual delicacy. Dogs might even start digging into the soil to nab one. But can over-indulging on cicadas be a problem for your domesticated pal?
RecipesPhys.org

Allergic to seafood? Don't eat swarming cicadas, US warns

Multiple recipes featuring cicadas have surfaced in the United States as billions of the bugs emerge from 17 years underground, prompting authorities to warn the hungry and curious to think twice before taking a bite. "Yep! We have to say it! Don't eat #cicadas if you're allergic to seafood as...
AnimalsWashington Post

Cicadas are terrible at living in the world they’re emerging into. Just like us.

There’s always a surprising wildness to the all-too-brief spring in the D.C. area, that weeks-long lull when the heat is turned off but the air conditioning is not yet on. For a spell, the boundary between the human world and nature feels more porous. The air, thick with moisture and pollen, wafts into our homes through screen windows, clinging to skin and inflaming sinuses. Ducklings putter about in pools on the Mall, and the overgrown trails of Rock Creek Park beckon.
Animalsmagnoliareporter.com

Cicadas don't emerge at the same time everywhere, but big broods are coming to state

To see, hear or read the national news, one could be forgiven for thinking cicadas were the new national pastime, or possibly an invading force. And for some areas east of the Mississippi River, they nearly are. Brood X cicadas — millions upon millions of them — have emerged in more than a dozen eastern states after 17 years underground, the sounds of their mating calls nearly drowning out all else.
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

The World's Two Oldest Common Loons Are a Couple—and Amazing Parents

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. It’s 1987, and night has fallen at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. A refuge biologist is out on the water armed with a spotlight and a net. He catches sight of his target—a Common Loon chick—and lets out a soft hoot. Attracted by the call, the dark, fuzzy chick swims toward what it believes to be its parents. When it gets close enough to the boat to realize it’s been deceived, the chick dives down . . . straight into the net hidden below the water.
Animalsstevedalepetworld.com

Are Cicadas The Right Snack For Your Pet?

For some, it’s a horror movie come to life, red-eyed monsters invading the U.S., most especially a group of cicadas known as Brood X or the 17-year cicadas. They are appearing or should very soon in the District of Columbia and at least parts of these 15 states: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
AnimalsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Animalscolumbusmessenger.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Cicadas come in peace

Ohio State Extension has an Ask an Expert Hot Line for questions submitted in writing through the website: Ask an Expert | OSU Extension. Recently, there have been lots and lots of questions from homeowners seeking to save their trees, their homes, and their children and pets from the hordes of Brood X cicadas. One person wanted to “save” his 4-year old crabapple tree from being destroyed by cicadas. Another was worried about their flowers and yet another about their dog getting sick if he ate any of the big bugs. One caller was most concerned about his children being bitten by a cicada. If you have similar concerns, click on this link and read what Joe Boggs, Ohio State entomologist, has to say about cicadas: Return of the 17-Year Cicadas! | Science and Technology (osu.edu).
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

The Only Gemini New Moon Of The Year Is Here — So Every Word Counts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Even casual conversations have the power to set off sparks on Thursday, June 10, 2021, a day to make every word count. The 2021 Gemini new moon (the only one of the year) arrives at the party at 3:24 a.m. EDT, right smack dab in the middle of a Mercury retrograde (also in Gemini).
Animalsadvertisergleam.com

Home & Garden - Cicadas: If you haven’t heard

If you’re from the south, the familiar humming from this summer bug probably sounds just like home. With their prominent eyes and green sheen, cicadas can be seen in rural and urban environments across the southeast. What are Cicadas?. According to Alabama Extension specialist Katelyn Kesheimer, cicadas are large insects...
AnimalsThe News-Gazette

Inside Out | Summer of the cicadas

The summer of 2021 marks the time for a great emergence in many parts of the United States. Many of us are teeming with excitement at the prospect of leaving our homes more often to interact with others as social creatures, but we are not the only ones preparing to surface.
Animalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Why we haven't seen many cicadas this year

Cicadas were supposed to begin emerging over the last couple of months, but we have only spotted a few in the Triangle. Cicadas appear in North Carolina every summer, but some summers have more of these bugs depending on whether that year has an emerging brood or not. Brood X (ten) will emerge this year after being dormant since 2004 - for 17 years!
WildlifeGarden & Gun

Cicadas Will Disappear as Suddenly as They Came

After spending seventeen years growing underground, Great Eastern Brood, or Brood X, cicadas emerged in May by the billions, with a huge showing in the Southeast. “When they come up in these numbers, they satiate every predator—every bird, every rodent, every fish feeds until it can’t eat one more cicada,” says Matt Kasson, who teaches forest pathology at West Virginia University in Morgantown.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Look at This Newly Discovered, Utterly Adorable 'Chocolate' Frog Species

A potentially new species of tree frog has been discovered in New Guinea, and it's full of surprises. For starters, instead of the bright green skin of its relatives, this creature sports a beautiful chocolate brown. It was also found in an unexpected location. "What's a little surprising about this discovery is that the well-known and common green tree frog of Australia has a long-overlooked relative living in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea," said one of the researchers, Griffith University and Queensland Museum phylogeneticist Paul Oliver. "Because of this we named the new frog Litoria mira because the word Mira means surprised...
Animalsamerica.gov

The Brood X cicadas arrive by the billions

The air pulses with a slow throbbing shriek as billions of red-eyed critters emerge from underground and swarm everything. What sounds like a horror movie is simply Brood X: cicadas that emerge once every 17 years in the eastern and mid-western United States. The cicadas, which can grow up to...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: if trees are cut down in the city, where will possums live?

If trees are cut down in the city, where will possums live? - Millie, age 9, Sydney. Hi Millie. Thanks for your question. I worry about this too. Trees are really important to possums in the city. Like lots of Australian animals, possums depend on hollows — a hole that forms in trees as they get older. Because possums are nocturnal (meaning they only come out at night), they need somewhere safe to curl up and sleep during the day. A nice cosy tree hollow is the perfect place. Tree hollows are special because they take a long time to make. They...
Animalsahealthiermichigan.org

Brood X Cicada Invasion: Will It Affect Your Home and Garden?

Lots of homes across Michigan will have some noisy new neighbors this summer as trillions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground in a swath of states from the East Coast to the Great Lakes. These red-eyed, six-legged bugs are up to 2 inches long and...