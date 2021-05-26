Why do cicadas only come out every 17 years?

Ohio State Extension has an Ask an Expert Hot Line for questions submitted in writing through the website: Ask an Expert | OSU Extension. Recently, there have been lots and lots of questions from homeowners seeking to save their trees, their homes, and their children and pets from the hordes of Brood X cicadas. One person wanted to “save” his 4-year old crabapple tree from being destroyed by cicadas. Another was worried about their flowers and yet another about their dog getting sick if he ate any of the big bugs. One caller was most concerned about his children being bitten by a cicada. If you have similar concerns, click on this link and read what Joe Boggs, Ohio State entomologist, has to say about cicadas: Return of the 17-Year Cicadas! | Science and Technology (osu.edu).