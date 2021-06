For the past year, Pendulum have been slowly releasing the singles that make up their Elemental EP. Now, the final piece has been added to the Elemental puzzle. The fourth and final song included on the new EP is none other than their long-awaited collaboration with Hybrid Minds, "Louder Than Words." The track was actually debuted all the way back in October when they performed at the picturesque Spitbank Fort in the English Channel. Months after that, they would release the third single "Come Alive," and eventually the EP we see today.