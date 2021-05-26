OSS Introduces A Quieter and Cleaner RAD 22 Suppressor
OSS is known for its unique approach to suppressor design which mitigates blowback. The Flow-Baffles have seen a recent generational improvement and have been added to the RAD 22 rimfire suppressor to create the new and Improved RAD 22. The new RAD 22 claims to be both quieter and cleaner than its predecessor while still providing the user with a more comfortable shooting experience by directing gasses away from the shooter rather than back in their face.www.thefirearmblog.com