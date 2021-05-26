OSS Introduces A Quieter and Cleaner RAD 22 Suppressor

When it comes to hunting and fully taking in all that the outdoors has to offer from glassing wildlife, identifying game, and drinking in those sweet low-light moments near dusk and dawn it only gets better with quality optics. Depending on your adventure this could be a riflescope, spotting scope, or even binoculars hinging on the task that is at hand. One of the most versatile of the three would be a reliable set of binoculars because of their lightweight, compact, and powerful design. One such example would be the Maven Optics B.3 10x30mm Binocular. This past spring turkey season in Minnesota I was blessed with an abundance of varying weather – snow, sleet, rain, fog, and sunshine all in a 2 week period – which made for a great proving ground for the Maven Optics B.3 10x30mm Binocular. In this AllOutdoor Review, we will take a look at how the Maven Optics B.3 10x30mm Binocular performed while hunting Eastern turkey in MN. Let’s dive in!