Rapid Fire! Realtor Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Founder and President answers your water-proofing questions!

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 5/08/21: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer shares some pro-active tips on how to ensure your home is ready to endure rainfall. Also tune in to hear Roy share some tips on what to do if your basement already has some water down there and you need a quick fix before giving Perma-Seal a call. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL.

