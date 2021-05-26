Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nigeria: Measles outbreak in Borno State nears 6,000 cases

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn north-eastern Nigeria, officials with the Borno State Government reported 491 suspected cases of measles the week ending May 17, bringing the state total for 2021 to 5,902. The total includes 4,653 cases in children under 5 years old, or 78 percent of the total. In addition, six measles related...

outbreaknewstoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borno State#Measles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthArkansas Online

Nearly half of state fully vaccinated; active cases on rise

Almost half of Arkansas adults are fully vaccinated against covid-19, though the disease's prevalence in the state has been increasing throughout the month, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. "51.4% of Arkansans 18 [and older] have at least one dose of the vaccine, and we are slowly building on...
POTUSCNBC

Covid outbreak forces lockdown at U.S. Embassy in Kabul as cases surge in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Thursday was placed on lockdown as Covid cases surge in Afghanistan, pushing the nation's fragile health care system to its limits. At the embassy, 114 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently in isolation, one person has died and several people have been medically evacuated.
Public Safetydnyuz.com

Gunmen storm villages, kill dozens in Nigeria’s Zamfara state

Armed assailants have killed 53 people in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, according to police and local residents, the latest violence to hit the restive region. Many motorcycle-riding gunmen known locally as bandits on Thursday through Friday raided the villages of Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa in the Zurmi district, AFP news agency cited the sources as saying on Saturday.
Animalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ethiopia: Some 200 unknown disease related to camels reported

The World Health Organization (WHO) were recently notified of an outbreak of human infections linked to camels in area of Ethiopia that has affected nearly 200 people. An outbreak was detected in Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia related to camels. In Oromia, 158 human cases were reported and a further 40 cases were reported in Somali state of Ethiopia as of 12 June 2021.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Israeli PM warns of new virus outbreak as cases rise

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Tuesday of a "new outbreak" of coronavirus in Israel after a rise in infections he said was likely due to returning travellers carrying the Delta variant. "Our goal is to end it, to take a bucket of water and pour it on the fire when...
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

WHO says Ebola outbreak in Guinea is officially over

The Ebola outbreak that appeared in the West African nation Guinea back in February is officially over, according to the World Health Organization and the Republic of Guinea Ministry of Health. The outbreak occurred in the N’Zérékoré Prefecture where the previous 2014 to 2016 Ebola outbreak happened. A total of 16 cases resulted from this recent outbreak.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

State Department urges Nigeria to reverse Twitter ban

The United States on Thursday condemned Nigeria’s move to suspend Twitter in the country after its president had a post removed by the platform. “Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. “Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.”
AfricaVoice of America

Nearly 6,000 Displaced Return Home After Niger Jihadist Attacks

Nearly 6,000 people who fled jihadist violence in 2015 have returned home to the town of Baroua in southeast Niger's troubled Diffa region, local authorities said Monday. They are the first group to go home as part of a operation to return people to 19 towns and villages in the region, which has been ravaged by jihadists from neighboring Nigeria.
Public Health1stnews.com

NCDC: We are supporting states to intensify cholera outbreak response

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it has activated a multi-sectoral National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), following an increase in cholera cases across the country. 1st News reports that since the beginning of 2021, 10,833 suspected cholera cases have been reported with 112 confirmed cases...
Public HealthVoice of America

Africa Appeals for Vaccines to Combat Third Wave of COVID-19

GENEVA - African health officials are urgently appealing for vaccines to combat a third wave of COVID-19 surging across the continent. The World Health Organization reports the number of African COVID-19 cases has exceeded 5 million and the disease has killed 136,000 people. WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according...
Public Healththesaxon.org

Uruguay will vaccinate migrants and refugee applicants against the coronavirus

Uruguay will vaccinate against the coronavirus migrants and refugee claimants, as announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) of the South American country. In a statement released this day, the portfolio reported that those people who are in Uruguayan territory “for a period exceeding 90 days (the limit established for tourists) and they had not previously initiated a residency procedure “they will be able to register to obtain the vaccine.
Public HealthYNET News

PM says Israel treating uptick in cases as another COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that the government was treating the surge in COVID-19 infections across the country as a new outbreak. In a televised address to the nation from Ben Gurion Airport, Bennett said that the government was taking steps to quash the outbreak — attributed to the Delta variant originally discovered in India — at its early stages, detailing the measures his government would implement, including reinstating the so-called coronavirus cabinet.
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

B.C. reaches 1 million people fully vaccinated, 56 new cases Tuesday

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continued at a low rate Tuesday, with the former hotspot of Fraser Health’s new infections trending down to the provincial average. Public health teams reported 56 new confirmed cases Tuesday, with active cases at 1,150, 111 people in hospital and 41 in intensive care. There were no new deaths reported in the 24 hours up to June 22.
WorldYNET News

Israel should be very worried by its coronavirus outbreak

The recent outbreaks of coronavirus in Israel are a cause for concern and should set off warning lights. Primarily, they are another reminder of how cautious we need to be when dealing with the virus and how statements made in full confidence one day can be found to be wrong on the next.
AfricaUnited Nations Development Program

Borno State Government and the United Nations host high-level donor visit in north-east Nigeria

23 June 2021, Maiduguri – The State Government of Borno and the United Nations (UN) hosted a high-level delegation of key partners during a one-day mission to Borno State today to highlight humanitarian and development priorities in north-east Nigeria. Delegates from Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America as well as the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited key locations and were provided an overview of the coordination and operational challenges related to humanitarian and development programming in the region. The objective of the high-level visit was to underscore development deficits in the three States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, and to put a spotlight on humanitarian needs, particularly with regard to access for service delivery, security, and the rapidly escalating food insecurity.