Nigeria: Measles outbreak in Borno State nears 6,000 cases

23 June 2021, Maiduguri – The State Government of Borno and the United Nations (UN) hosted a high-level delegation of key partners during a one-day mission to Borno State today to highlight humanitarian and development priorities in north-east Nigeria. Delegates from Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America as well as the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited key locations and were provided an overview of the coordination and operational challenges related to humanitarian and development programming in the region. The objective of the high-level visit was to underscore development deficits in the three States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, and to put a spotlight on humanitarian needs, particularly with regard to access for service delivery, security, and the rapidly escalating food insecurity.