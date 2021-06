Whenever the temperature drops, and you’re looking for something fun to do, you always try to go on an exciting winter date with your special someone. You may want to see the tree in NYC’s Rockefeller Center, or go to the local rink with your love. Whatever the date may include, by the end of your adventure, your camera will likely be filled to the brim with pictures of you and your significant other. Together, you’ll pose with your hot chocolate for Instagram or show the world you’re having a skate time together by filming a vlog for TikTok. For all of that #content, you need captions for ice skating with your partner that are equally clever and cute.