Rebound: Employee mental health, stress showing improvement in recent months

By Scott Wooldridge
benefitspro.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mental wellness of workers in the US suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic but is bouncing back, a new survey from Travelers has found. The Travelers Mental Wellness Checkup was a survey of 2,000 employed adults across the U.S., and discovered that although many American workers experienced loneliness, worry about losing a loved one, and stress, most are now reporting better mental health. The survey found that 73% or respondents described their current mental health as excellent or good – up from 67% in the early months of the pandemic.

