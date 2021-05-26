Cancel
Military

Taliban warns neighboring countries to reject US military bases

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
© Getty

The Taliban on Wednesday warned countries neighboring Afghanistan against hosting U.S. forces as the Pentagon looks for new locations to set up operations after a withdrawal from the nation.

The U.S. is anticipated to fully withdraw its forces later this year, but observers have speculated that the military will set up shop elsewhere in the Middle East or South Asia to maintain a presence in the region. The Taliban, in a statement, issued a clear warning that “misfortunes and difficulties” could befall countries that decide to host U.S. troops.

“Foreign forces are the root cause of insecurity and war in the region and the greatest tragedy is that everyone has witnessed in the last twenty years, especially our afflicted people who have suffered and continue to suffer more than anyone else. We urge neighboring countries not to allow and grant anyone such a concession,” the group said in a statement.

“As we have repeatedly assured others that our soil will not be used against the security of others, we are similarly urging others not to use their soil and airspace against our country. If such a step is taken, then the responsibility for all the misfortunes and difficulties lies upon those who commit such mistakes,” it concluded.

Lawmakers and experts have said a U.S. presence in the region following a withdrawal from Afghanistan is necessary so that troops can reestablish themselves in the country if it backslides into violence.

Possible locations for U.S. forces include Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, though no arrangements have been announced. Some observers have floated Pakistan as a potential landing spot for troops, but the country’s ties to the Taliban and contentious relationship with the U.S. could scrap such a plan.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office told Reuters on Monday that any talk over U.S. use of bases in Pakistan “was baseless and irresponsible.”

Concerns over a rise in violence in Afghanistan have bubbled up amid a spike in clashes between the Afghan military and the Taliban since President Biden made his withdrawal announcement. The country has also been rocked by a spate of bombings, including most recently at a girls school near Kabul that killed dozens of people.

