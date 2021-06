Android 12 is bringing plenty of new features to Android such as long-pressing on the power button to access Google Assistant, the new Material You design with its pastel colors, unique shapes, and more. A Reddit user with the handle u/Kilarasx (via BGR) has discovered a secret Game Mode in Android 12's Digital Wellbeing feature. The latter is the tool that allows Android users to see how often he/she uses his phone and specific apps, and can set limits on how much time an app can be used each day.