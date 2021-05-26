Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Amazon Buys MGM, Furthers Tech’s Foray Into Hollywood

By Sam Blake
Posted by 
dot.LA
dot.LA
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXKPS_0aC3cH1K00

Ninety-six years after Metro Pictures, Goldwyn Pictures and Louis B. Mayer Pictures merged to form MGM Studios, the Hollywood mainstay best known for its roaring lion mascot is set to join a trillion-dollar business empire best known for selling household items over the internet. Amazon Inc. has acquired MGM for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday.

The move culminates Century City-based MGM's prolonged search for a buyer that has been rumored for over a decade. In 2018, former chief executive Gary Barber was fired just five months after signing a multi-year extension, amid an internal dispute over how the company was handling an entertainment industry being reshaped by streaming. An impersonal "office of the CEO" has since led the studio.

"The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team," Amazon's senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios said in a statement.

MGM counts over 4,000 films among its assets, including "Silence of the Lambs," "12 Angry Men," "Rocky" and "Tomb Raider". Its TV shows include "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings" as well as reality series "Survivor," "The Real Housewives" and "Shark Tank." MGM also owns the premier pay-TV channel Epix. The company reportedly earned just shy of $1.5 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

Amazon inherits these assets, along with the arguable crown jewel that is the James Bond franchise, which will see its 25th installment released this fall with "No Time to Die". That trophy comes with a caveat, however, as MGM has shared copyright of the franchise with the British Wilson/Broccoli family, which retains significant decision-making power over the asset.

The deal is the latest in an increasingly consolidating entertainment industry. Earlier this month, AT&T jettisoned WarnerMedia into a merger with Discovery that essentially completed the telecom company's departure from the entertainment business.

Although outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has said streaming's main value to his company is that it helps to sell more shoes – Amazon Prime Video is included in Amazon's Prime subscription offering, alongside other perks like free shipping – the company's ambitions in streaming have been substantial. It launched its own studio in Culver City in 2010. It is reportedly spending nearly half a billion dollars to produce the first season of a Lord of the Rings TV series. To stream the NFL's Thursday night franchise it is paying an average of $1.2 billion per year. The company also operates ad-supported service IMDB TV.

Most analysts agree the average consumer wants to pay for no more than four or five streaming subscriptions. Netflix and Disney have separated themselves from the pack, and recently locked up most of Sony, one of the few remaining arms dealers, in a long-term licensing deal.

Though Amazon's precise streaming ambitions within its sprawling empire are unclear, insiders consider its track record of producing hits out of its in-house studio relatively uninspiring. A new looming threat created by the Warner-Discovery deal likely added urgency within Amazon to make a move.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval. Amazon was sued earlier this week by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for abusing its market power in its online marketplace.

The other belligerents in the streaming war may not wait for regulatory resolution before opting to make a move of their own. ViacomCBS, which runs Paramount Plus, and Comcast's NBCUniversal, which runs Peacock, are both falling behind. Recent calls out of COVID-embattled Japan to cancel this year's already-postponed Tokyo Olympic Games wouldn't help the latter, which owns rights to the Games and has long harbored plans to use them to Peacock's benefit.

Apple, which like Amazon is a deep-pocketed, tech-first company that has forayed into streaming but lacks a clearly defined entertainment strategy, also remains in the mix.

MGM's $8.45 billion price tag equates to about 40% of Amazon's 2020 operating profit and just over half a percent of its $1.64 trillion market cap–over seven times the size of Netflix's and five times the size of Disney's. The world's largest company by market cap, at $2.1 trillion, is Apple. Might a company best known for bringing supercomputers into the pockets of millions be the next company to shake up Hollywood?

dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
711
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Hollywood#Amazon Inc#Amazon Ceo#Amazon Studios#Entertainment Industry#Industry Entertainment#Furthers Tech#Metro Pictures#Goldwyn Pictures#Mgm Studios#Epix#At T#Warnermedia#Amazon Prime Video#Imdb Tv#Warner Discovery#Paramount Plus#Covid#Century City Based Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Business
News Break
Comcast
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

AT&T and Discovery Merge, as Streaming War Consolidation Heats Up

AT&T has decided to shed its entertainment assets in exchange for $43 billion and intends to merge them with Discovery into a new entertainment company, the companies announced Monday. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2022, will still need to be approved by regulators. The new company will...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Songtradr CEO Hints at New Products After Acquiring Creative Music Agency MassiveMusic

Songtradr's acquisition on Wednesday of creative music agency MassiveMusic marks the latest step in its quest to become the leading B2B music licensing marketplace. MassiveMusic, which uses data analytics to help brands customize what sounds and songs to feature across media, has approximately 85 employees across offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The company's list of clients includes Nike, Heineken, Apple and UEFA.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Meet the 10 Startups in Techstars' 2021 Space Accelerator Class

Techstars' Space Accelerator took off this week with its third class of space-related companies that make everything from AI-powered smart cameras to technology that can anticipate celestial collisions. The 10 startups selected for the competitive four-month program are based across the U.S. and Australia and will work with Techstars on...
TV Showsstreetauthority.com

Why Amazon’s Latest Deal Could Be Just The Beginning…

A couple of weeks ago, e-commerce giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced that it is acquiring MGM studios in an $8.5 billion deal. If you’re an Amazon customer, that means you’ll likely be able to watch James Bond or Rocky movies on your Prime video service (along with potentially thousands of other titles).
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor Content Inks Global Deals For ‘Conversations With Friends’ With Amazon, HBO; Prentiss Fraser Sets Out TV Sales Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has closed a raft of sales for Normal People’s follow-up series Conversations With Friends, as TV sales chief Prentiss Fraser has spoken in detail for the first time about how she has transformed the company’s distribution regime. Element Pictures’ adaptation of Sally Rooney’s second novel is again...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Top Amazon Studios Marketing Executive Christian Davin Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

He joined the company a little over a year ago and was serving as global head of comedy marketing. His last day is Friday. He was originally hired as global head of movie marketing, but that role changed during a recent reorganization. Davin reported to Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, but also worked closely with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
TV & Videossamfordcrimson.com

Best new films on Amazon Prime Video for October

Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Businessraleightimes.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
BusinessCision

The Stryze Group acquires seven further Amazon shops

Nine-digit annual turnover in sight / Acquisitions expand The Stryze Group's portfolio with highly rated, consumer-preferred products that offer strong growth potential. Berlin, June 8, 2021 – The Stryze Group acquired seven Amazon shops in the month of May. These acquisitions alone will contribute between 20 and 25 million euros in sales over the next twelve months. With the acquired brands, Stryze delivers sought-after consumer goods to millions of satisfied customers – worldwide. This is because Stryze not only buys German brands, but also successful brands from abroad. The most recent acquisitions include:
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
Beauty & FashionWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Weird Amazon products

Amazon insinuates shoppers can find everything from A-Z in its online store. With the exception of items that cannot be legally purchased and shipped online, it is fairly accurate to say just about anything is for sale at Amazon.com. Including some strange items, you might not expect. I recently went...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple won’t buy a Hollywood studio because it’s ‘afraid of shareholder blowback’

Tim Cook is “afraid of [the] shareholder blowback” that might come with buying a Hollywood studio, claims one executive, quoted in a new story from the Hollywood Reporter. The article, published Wednesday, suggests that Apple missed out on buying MGM Studios because it wasn’t bold enough to do so. Amazon recently snapped up MGM, home of the James Bond movies, for a massive $8.45 billion. Apple was supposedly in the bidding at some point, but didn’t wind up going through with it.