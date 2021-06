West Bend East ran their record to 9-0 on Saturday in Manitowoc. The Suns didn’t drop a match in singles play. Trey Larson moved his season record to 4-5 at 1 singles, winning a very impressive battle against a strong Manitowoc one-singles player. Preston Reiner moved to 7-2 at 2 singles, winning a tiebreak in the second set to save himself from going to super tiebreak against Manitowoc. Landon Ketter recovered from being down in the second set against Manitowoc to win in a tiebreak, and is now 9-0 on the year, and Carter Disch won his first super-tiebreak to go to 7-2 on the season at 4 singles.