Notre Dame Academy Defeats Manitowoc Lincoln in High School Boys Baseball
In Boys Baseball: visiting Notre Dame Academy used a 7-run 3rd inning to pull away and defeat Manitowoc Lincoln 14-to-7. Tritons winning pitcher Caden Copamaccio worked the first six innings and also helped himself at the plate driving in 4-runs with a double and a bases-loaded walk. Brady LaViolette’s 1st inning 2-run homer off losing pitcher Aiden Buck set the tone early. Shortstop Noah Wech of the Ships reached base 4-times, and added a pair of singles for Lincoln, now 7-and-5 in conference, 10-and-6 overall.www.seehafernews.com