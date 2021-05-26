Notre Dame Academy Defeats Manitowoc Lincoln in High School Boys Baseball

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - It had been nearly two years, to the day, since the last time Shen and Saratoga's baseball teams played each other. It took a Memorial Day weekend night game on Saturday to end that stretch, featuring the latest Battle of I-87. "This has been going on since 2017," said Shen's Cal Vander Veer with a big smile, as he checked the date on the Battle of I-87 trophy. "Basically whenever we play each other we bring it and if you win you get to keep it until the next time."