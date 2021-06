The platform has seen a significant amount of growth recently, the latest being the listing of its native token on Bitrue Exchange. DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG, NETHERLANDS, 10 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, On the 1st of June, all in one decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, 2local announced that its native token, 2LC, has been listed on Bitrue Exchange. This makes Bitrue the first exchange to list the cryptocurrency. Users can now make deposits on the Bitrue exchange and trading can be done in two pairs: $BTC and $USDT. This is an excellent step towards the development of the 2local ecosystem. What’s more, increased adoption is inevitable.