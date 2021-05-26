Wizards vs 76ers Prediction & Pick for NBA Playoffs Game 2 Tonight From FanDuel Sportsbook

One of the defining questions of playoff basketball is how players and teams will respond to pressure. But there are different kinds of pressures. There’s the pressure of a big game. There’s pressure to hit a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer. And then there’s strategic pressure—with teams trying to put pressure on the rim on offense, or apply pressure to elite scorers on defense. This season, though, no guards have been under more pressure in the pick-and-roll than Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal.