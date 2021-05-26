CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Vasa Column: Welcome rains

By Email
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDays of rain have brought several inches of welcome moisture to the area. The prairie has been black because of a recent prescribed burn, but the rain has really encouraged the grasses to grow. The corn and soybean seeds that have been waiting for a drink are waking up. Baptism...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Vasa Column: Vasa Museum has something for all ages

There are a few more Sundays yet before the Vasa Museum will close for the season. It's open to the public free of charge on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers staff the museum, and everyone is welcome to wander through the three buildings that comprise the museum.
MUSEUMS
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: Food for thought …

For more than a decade our church has bought fresh vegetables from Hmong farmers and donated them to area food shelves. Anne gardens with several good friends, Song, Pa and Nor Yang, who work sunup to dark growing premium quality, chemical-free vegetables. This year approximately 6,000 pounds of vegetables will...
ADVOCACY
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Vasa Column: Reunion held for Vasa School 8th-grade class of 1965

Tator tot hotdish, a dinner roll, and a cookie are on the menu for the October 13 free community dinner. Make meal reservations by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Phone or email the church office. Leave a clear message with your name, the number of meals requested and your phone number. If asking for delivery, include your address. These free meals are served on the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. The pandemic has made it necessary to restrict the routine to drive-through and delivery only for now. Please remain in your vehicle when picking up orders at the Lutheran Center, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the 13th. If you bring an item for the local food shelves, just drop it off when you pick up your meals or give it to the delivery driver. Items donated will be shared with the Cannon Falls and Red Wing food shelf organizations.
EDUCATION
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: He is able

“To Him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you before His glorious presence without fault and with great joy to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power, and authority through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now, and forevermore. Amen.” — Jude 24-25.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vasa Column#Christian#St Pius V Church#Casino#The Vasa Museum
Jambar

The Jambar Column

Recently, I messed up. In one of my classes, a professor announced something important regarding an assignment, and I didn’t hear them. I didn’t even realize what happened until the day before it was due. This isn’t the first time my hearing has gotten me in trouble. Even with hearing...
RELIGION
eastidahonews.com

Column: I’m not a Latter-day Saint. Here was my experience touring the Pocatello Temple with an apostle

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello Temple is a beautiful and awe-inspiring building. One to be enjoyed, no matter your faith. I grew up attending St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Waimanalo, Hawaii, even serving as an altar boy. So a media tour of the LDS Church’s 170th temple was my first opportunity to peek behind the veil of the church.
POCATELLO, ID
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
RELIGION
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Age and reflection

I just turned 51 years old last week. Something about this birthday feels a little different for me. Perhaps it is because so many of my friends have been sick, and I have lost a few who were around my age, this birthday is feeling more somber. I have always been transparent with my feelings, and today won’t be much different, so bear with me.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Only In Washington

Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village

Located in Olympia about 20 miles south of Olympia, Bucoda is a tiny town of about 670 people. For most of the year, it’s quiet, calm, and rather mundane … but when October comes around, it really comes to life. Bucoda transforms into “Boocoda,” a Halloween village you won’t want to miss out on. Washington […] The post Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
waxahachiesun.com

Column: In the blink of an eye

“Life can change so fast, so unexpectedly. Love when you can, while you can, as much as you can.” – Mandy Hale. You may know by now that two weeks ago, on Sept. 15, my family experienced a tragedy unlike any we could have imagined. While deeply personal, profoundly sad, and certainly not to be detailed in a column, it is the kind of tragedy I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Nor is it an occurrence I have any desire to exaggerate or sensationalize. Simply put, although there isn’t anything simple about it, we lost a cherished member of our family in a way that will likely leave unanswered questions for years to come, that will require greater faith than we’ve ever had, and that compels a purposeful drive to make sure we help those who may experience the same in life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: A safe place in the classroom

Do you remember your kindergarten classroom? Was it decked out in bright colors and fun posters? Did your teacher hang up everyone’s art projects? It seemed like a fun and exciting room, right? If your work was hung up, it was the best work you’d do in your life. The bright colors of a picture book just helped the story come to life. You may have even called your teacher mom or dad because they helped you tie your shoe or put a bandage on a scrape.
EDUCATION
ourcommunitynow.com

Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” –Albert Einstein. Nature is healing. It gives endlessly and all it asks for in return is to be respected. It invites us to rest in its shade, provides us with food and nourishment, and grants us the ability to live.
RELIGION
Wiscnews.com

LAUNDRIE COLUMN: And the years go by

I’m about to celebrate another birthday and as my grandmother used to say, “I’m getting up there.”. Last month, I picked out what will probably be my last kayak. An older person thinks about those things. It really isn’t so bad. Just because compression stockings and bran flakes are frequent entries on the shopping list doesn’t mean I still can’t enjoy life. Why worry that salesclerks now call me ma’am and ask if I want the senior discount? So what if now, when a hotrod pulls up alongside me and the young man grabs my attention it’s because I have a low tire or he’s ticked because I’ve been driving too slow.
GOLD
Journal Review

A column about nothing

My daughter likes to ask me what my name is. I say “Dad.” Pointing to her nose, she asks, “What’s this?” I reply, “Nose.” Then she opens her empty hands and asks, “What am I holding?” to which I say, “Nothing.” Putting my answers together, she says, “See? Dad knows nothing.” She’s four.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Wild Hunt

Column: Through the Darkness, Together

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
MENTAL HEALTH
Frederick News-Post

Column: Responding to change in the community

It’s fair to say that James D. “Jim” Summers is a “numbers guy.” As such, he has a unique understanding of the role The Community Foundation of Frederick County plays in preserving the area’s quality of life — today, tomorrow and in perpetuity. Summers’ career in public accounting spans five...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressing gratitude for those who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Church President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged that the world is “still dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants.” And while he didn't mention vaccines specifically, he thanked members for following the advice of church leaders, medical experts and government officials. The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged...
RELIGION
Sheridan Press

Column: Gift Horse

Our race against time is one we can’t win. We can, however, manage to run right beside him if we learn how to slow down. It was easy to see the place and the time were overlapping in a way that would be both fleeting and enduring. Our boys were breaking colts with a guy named Bill, a guy who had been the world’s number one saddle bronc rider fifty years earlier. The horses belonged to him and Doc, a guy who ranched out on an endless sea of stirrup-high grass in southeastern Wyoming. The hills where Cheyenne war ponies once grazed were now decorated with some of the finest ranch horses in the world, sparkling in the sun like whispered promises against the new green of June.
ANIMALS
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Is monogamy selfish?

Suppose you go to a party. You walk inside to greet your friends who are shouting over the pulsating dance music: “Hey, I’m happy you made it here. You should meet Jamie.” And so you and Jamie begin to talk. You’ve never met anyone as interesting as them. You both...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Quad Cities Onlines

Column: Fearing the reckoning

Many of my friends tell me they now turn off the news. They find it too dishonest, too upsetting. Everything they value is being attacked. Perhaps because of my upbringing, and perhaps because of a project I began some 30 years ago, I have not yet reached that point. I still see a safe path for America's future.
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy