Many people associate downsizing with the financial benefits but it’s always important to prioritize your dreams and ideas for the future. If you’ve always wanted to retire on the coast, for example, you can find a way to do this on your own budget. Downsizing has many advantages but there are several things to think about before moving home. In your retirement years your needs and priorities could change and it’s important to bear this in mind. Here are some important factors to consider when downsizing for your retirement.