B1G announces date change for Iowa-Maryland game

The Iowa Lottery has announced the addition of drawings to two popular games this summer. Powerball® will see three drawings per week with the addition of a new Monday drawing to the current Wednesday and Saturday nights. Lucky for Life ® will move from two drawings per week to nightly. These changes are designed to produce more winners, and in the case of Powerball, generate larger, faster-growing jackpots. Changes to Lucky for Life will be integrated first, beginning Monday, July 19, and players will have a daily shot at winning $1,000 per day for the rest of their lives. On Aug. 23, Powerball will adopt the Monday game. While chances to win are increased, the games’ prize levels, odds of winning and ticket prices will not be changing. Since its inception in 1992, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s largest and most recognized lottery games. Today, it is played by 48 lotteries across the country. Lucky for Life was initiated in Iowa in 2016 and includes a second-place prize of $25,000 a year for life and other payouts from $4 to $5,000.