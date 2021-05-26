Cancel
B1G announces date change for Iowa-Maryland game

By Dustin Schutte
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa and Maryland will now be kicking off under the lights. On Wednesday, the B1G announced that the Hawkeyes and Terrapins will square off on Friday, Oct. 1, another Friday night contest for the conference. The game had previously been set for Saturday, Oct. 2. The two teams will meet in College Park.

